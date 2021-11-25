Mr. Goodfellow: EFS Group Wealth Management

ABOUT THE DONOR: EFS Group is an independent financial investment firm that can review a much broader range of investment options and help people select the investments that best fit their needs. We are a fiduciary. We put our clients first.

DONOR COMMENT: “EFS Group Wealth Management has been growing in the Siouxland community for more than 30 years and is committed to supporting those families who are in need. We are grateful to be a part of Mr. Goodfellow and believe in the holiday spirit of giving. This charity is a great way for us to give to back to the community."