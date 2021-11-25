 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: EFS Group Wealth Management

2021 Goodfellows EFS Group

EFS Group Wealth Management has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown Oct. 25 at the wealth management firm's Sioux City offices are: front row from left, Don Heilbuth, Rebecca Suhr, Cari Kellen and Stephanie Drost. Second row from left; Bryon Oines, Dana Baldridge, Marc Geels and Toby Horsley.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: EFS Group is an independent financial investment firm that can review a much broader range of investment options and help people select the investments that best fit their needs.  We are a fiduciary.  We put our clients first.

DONOR COMMENT: “EFS Group Wealth Management has been growing in the Siouxland community for more than 30 years and is committed to supporting those families who are in need. We are grateful to be a part of Mr. Goodfellow and believe in the holiday spirit of giving. This charity is a great way for us to give to back to the community."

