Mr. Goodfellow: EFS Group Wealth Management

2022 Goodfellows EFS Group Wealth Management

EFS Group Wealth Management has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: EFS Group Wealth Management

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, EFS Group Wealth Management has worked in our clients’ best interests. Our personalized approach is our total commitment to serving our clients and makes us unique in our Siouxland community. We are local, independent and a fiduciary. We always put your interests first. 

