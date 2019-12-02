Mr. Goodfellow: empirical technology

ABOUT THE DONOR: The empirical family of companies have called Siouxland home for nearly 30 years, and continue to be a leading producer of lean ground beef, and other beef and pork items. At empirical, we believe everyone deserves safe, quality, and affordable food. Our task is to meet the world’s ever-increasing nourishment needs within the constraints of our precious natural resources. To get there, we need to think bigger and smarter.