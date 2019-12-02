Mr. Goodfellow: empirical technology
Mr. Goodfellow: empirical technology

2019 Goodfellows empirical

empirical has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. From left, Natalie Bass, Machele Hale, Adrienne Bower, Virginia Preston and Emily McCulley are shown Nov. 26 at the cooperate offices in Dakota Dunes.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: empirical technology

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The empirical family of companies have called Siouxland home for nearly 30 years, and continue to be a leading producer of lean ground beef, and other beef and pork items. At empirical, we believe everyone deserves safe, quality, and affordable food. Our task is to meet the world’s ever-increasing nourishment needs within the constraints of our precious natural resources. To get there, we need to think bigger and smarter.

DONOR COMMENT: "empirical is pleased to participate in the Journal’s Goodfellows campaign this year and to make it one of the means by which we are able to support the many good works taking place in the Siouxland community."

