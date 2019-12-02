Mr. Goodfellow: empirical technology

DONOR: empirical technology
You have free articles remaining.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: The empirical family of companies have called Siouxland home for nearly 30 years, and continue to be a leading producer of lean ground beef, and other beef and pork items. At empirical, we believe everyone deserves safe, quality, and affordable food. Our task is to meet the world’s ever-increasing nourishment needs within the constraints of our precious natural resources. To get there, we need to think bigger and smarter.
DONOR COMMENT: "empirical is pleased to participate in the Journal’s Goodfellows campaign this year and to make it one of the means by which we are able to support the many good works taking place in the Siouxland community."
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.