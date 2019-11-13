Mr. Goodfellow: Fareway

ABOUT THE DONOR: Operating full-service grocery stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota, Fareway Stores Inc. promises to give each customer a great shopping experience.

DONOR COMMENT: “This is a great fundraising charity that we are proud to be a part of every year. As the holidays approach, we reflect on our own blessings and wish all our employees, customers, and fellow Siouxlanders a very blessed holiday season," said Sergeant Bluff store manager Mike Hammel.