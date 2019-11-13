Mr. Goodfellow: Fareway
0 comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Fareway

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Goodfellows Fareway Meat & Grocery

The Sioux City-area Fareway Meat & Grocery stores have donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Store managers, from right, Aaron Rice and Jeff Youngstrom, Riverside store; Tony Melvin, Morningside store; Mike Hammel, Sergeant Bluff store; and Chris Beeck, Indian Hills store, are shown Oct. 25.

 Brenda Gries, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Fareway Stores

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Operating full-service grocery stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota, Fareway Stores Inc. promises to give each customer a great shopping experience.

DONOR COMMENT: “This is a great fundraising charity that we are proud to be a part of every year. As the holidays approach, we reflect on our own blessings and wish all our employees, customers, and fellow Siouxlanders a very blessed holiday season," said Sergeant Bluff store manager Mike Hammel.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News