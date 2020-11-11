 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Fareway
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Fareway

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellows Fareway Meat & Grocery

The Sioux City-area Fareway Meat & Grocery stores have donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Store managers, from left, TJ Erickson, Riverside store, Mike Hammel, Sgt. Bluff store and Tony Melvin, Morningside store are shown Nov. 10. Not Pictured are Jeff Youngstrom, Riverside store and Chris Beeck Northside store.

 Brenda Gries, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Siouxland Fareway Stores

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Operating full-service grocery stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota, Fareway Stores Inc. promises to give each customer a great shopping experience.

DONOR COMMENT: “This is a great fundraising charity that we are proud to be a part of every year. As the holidays approach, we reflect on our own blessings and wish all our employees, customers, and fellow Siouxlanders a very blessed holiday season," said Sergeant Bluff store manager Mike Hammel.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News