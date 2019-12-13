Mr Goodfellow: FiberComm
2019 Goodfellows FiberComm

FiberComm has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. From left, Beau Streck, Al Aymar, Andrea Kovarna, Michelle Willsie, and Jeff Zyzda are shown  Dec. 10 at FiberComm's Sioux City data center.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: FiberComm

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR:  FiberComm is the local provider for telecommunications, internet, and data networking services. Celebrating its 20th year of serving Siouxland, the company recently made investments and expanded its service offering in Siouxland.

DONOR COMMENT: Serving Siouxland is FiberComm’s passion. It is our great pleasure to be able to give back and to support Children’s Charities in our communities."

