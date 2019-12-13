Mr Goodfellow: FiberComm

DONOR: FiberComm
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: FiberComm is the local provider for telecommunications, internet, and data networking services. Celebrating its 20th year of serving Siouxland, the company recently made investments and expanded its service offering in Siouxland.
DONOR COMMENT: Serving Siouxland is FiberComm’s passion. It is our great pleasure to be able to give back and to support Children’s Charities in our communities."
