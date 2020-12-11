 Skip to main content
Mr Goodfellow: FiberComm
DONOR: FiberComm

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: FiberComm is the premier communications provider for businesses and enterprises operating in Siouxland. FiberComm is a local company celebrating its 21st year of serving Siouxland. With an eye on the future, FiberComm continues to create partnerships and make investments in the communities they serve.

DONOR COMMENT: "Serving Siouxland is FiberComm’s passion. It is our great pleasure to be able to give back and to support Children’s Charities in our communities."

