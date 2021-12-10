Mr Goodfellow: FiberComm

DONOR: FiberComm
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: FiberComm is the premier communications provider for businesses and enterprises operating in Siouxland. FiberComm is a local company celebrating over 20 years of serving Siouxland. With an eye on the future, FiberComm continues to create partnerships and make investments in the communities they serve.
DONOR COMMENT: "Serving Siouxland is FiberComm’s passion. It is our great pleasure to be able to give back and to support children’s charities in our communities."
Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.