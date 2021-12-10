 Skip to main content
Mr Goodfellow: FiberComm

2019 Goodfellows FiberComm

FiberComm has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. In a Dec. 10, 2019 photo, company officials are shown at FiberComm's Sioux City data center. From left, Beau Streck, Al Aymar, Andrea Kovarna, Michelle Willsie, and Jeff Zyzda.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: FiberComm

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: FiberComm is the premier communications provider for businesses and enterprises operating in Siouxland. FiberComm is a local company celebrating over 20 years of serving Siouxland. With an eye on the future, FiberComm continues to create partnerships and make investments in the communities they serve.

DONOR COMMENT: "Serving Siouxland is FiberComm’s passion. It is our great pleasure to be able to give back and to support children’s charities in our communities."

