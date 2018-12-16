Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows PREMIER Bankcard
First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard employees are shown Oct. 30 at its Dakota Dunes, South Dakota facility. First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard

AMOUNT: $2,500 

ABOUT THE DONOR: First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard are sister organizations, based in Sioux Falls. First Premier Bank is one of the strongest capitalized banks in the nation and provides an array of banking services including personal, retail, commercial and wealth management lines of business. Premier Bankcard is the 12th largest issuer of Mastercard credit cards and operates facilities in Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls, Huron and Watertown, South Dakota. 

DONOR COMMENT: "We would like to wish Mr. Goodfellow Charities the best this holiday season and look forward to a wonderful time of giving back and serving others," said Steve Bull, collections AVP at Premier Bankcard. 

