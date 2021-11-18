Mr. Goodfellow: Foulk Bros. Plumbing & Heating

DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Foulk Bros. Plumbing & Heating, a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company headquartered in Sioux City, has been providing top-quality plumbing and home improvement services in Siouxland since 1900.
DONOR COMMENT: "We are a company that was established in 1900 and are more than proud to give to local organization. Goodfellow’s is a large part of the holidays in Sioux City. And we want to help to continue their good works."
