Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank

2022 Goodfellows Great Southern Bank

Great Southern Bank has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Great Southern Bank

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices across 13 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland. The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our philosophy of how to strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.

