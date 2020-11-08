Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank

DONOR: Great Southern Bank

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices across 11 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland . The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products, giving customers more choices for managing their money. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our company's philosophy of how we can strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.

DONOR COMMENT: “We believe that our community is an extension of our Great Southern Bank family, and we are proud to partner with other businesses in the community to support Mr. Goodfellow Charities in their mission to provide a holiday experience for families in need. Every child should experience the joy of the season, and every parent or caregiver should have the peace of mind in knowing that their community cares. We wish the children and their families a safe and happy holiday season!”

