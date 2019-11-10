Mr. Goodfellow: Great Southern Bank
2019 Goodfellows Great Southern Bank

Great Southern Bank has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Employees are shown Oct. 22 at the bank's downtown Sioux City location.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Great Southern Bank

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Great Southern Bank operates more than 100 offices in 11 states, including seven full-service retail banking centers in Siouxland. The bank offers a complete lineup of financial services and products, giving customers more choices for managing their money. Great Southern Bank is committed to investing back into the community and seeks to help make it a better, more prosperous place to live. Our Community Matters Program serves as the foundation of our company's philosophy of how we can strengthen our communities by leading, doing, giving and teaching.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support Mr. Goodfellow Charity in their mission to provide toys and books for underprivileged children in our community. We wish the children and their families a safe and happy holiday season!"

 

