Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg Jewelers
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg Jewelers

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Goodfellows Greenberg's Jewelers

Greenberg's Jewelers has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Owners and employees at the Sioux City-based jeweler, front from left, Scott Sachnoff, Amy Greenberg-Sachnoff, Elise Greenberg and Josh Greenberg and, rear from left, Tabatha Houck, Brett Ladwig, Natalie Kirkholm, Jeff Plautz and Tasha Stewart are shown Dec. 10 at the company's Southern Hills Mall location.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Greenberg Jewelers

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers in the Southern Hills Mall is a fourth-generation business now in its 119th year. Co-President Elise Greenberg said the company and the wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of customers.  Sharing in birthdays, anniversaries and engagements throughout the year as well as the Christmas season is wonderful. The company has eight locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and represents the most desired brands in the industry, such as Hearts on Fire, Gabriel and Love Story.

DONOR COMMENT: "We have supported the Mr. Goodyear for over 30 years. Our families live and work in this community. It is an honor to carry on the tradition of giving my grandparents and parents began. All children in Siouxland deserve to feel special. I am happy we support Mr. Goodfellow in this worthy cause," Greenberg said.

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News