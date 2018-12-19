DONOR: Greenberg Jewelers
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers in the Southern Hills Mall is a fourth-generation business now in its 118th year. Co- President Amy Greenberg-Sachnoff said the company and mall team led by Jeff Plautz and Brett Ladwig enjoy the opportunity to serve the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of customers. The company has eight locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and represents the most desired brands in the industry, such as Hearts on Fire, Gabriel and Love Story.
DONOR COMMENT: "We have supported the Mr. Goodyear for over 30 years. Our families live and work in this community. It is a honor and a privilege to be able to bring joy and happiness to children who may not have had much to celebrate. My grandparents and parents started a tradition of caring for the children of Siouxland and we feel a deep desire to keep the tradition going forward," Greenberg-Sachnoff said.