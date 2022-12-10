Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers is a fourth-generation business now in its 122nd year. The company has seven locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, including at The Shoppes At Sunnybrook in Sioux City. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of its customers, sharing in engagements, anniversaries and birthdays throughout the year, as well as the Christmas season.