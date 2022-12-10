 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers

Greenberg's Jewelers has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Team members at the retailer's Sunnybrook Drive location in Sioux City, Iowa, are shown Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg’s Jewelers is a fourth-generation business now in its 122nd year. The company has seven locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, including at The Shoppes At Sunnybrook in Sioux City. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of its customers, sharing in engagements, anniversaries and birthdays throughout the year, as well as the Christmas season.

