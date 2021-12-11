 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers

  • 0
2021 Goodfellows Greenberg's Jewelers

Greenberg's Jewelers has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Greenberg's team members, front row from left: Bailee Schrunk, Amy Greenberg Sachnoff, Natalie Kirkholm and Tasha Stewart; and second row from left, Jeff Plautz, Josh Sachnoff, Bradley Hendrich and Scott Sachnoff are shown Nov. 23 at the Sioux City-based jewelers Sunnybrook Drive location.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers is a fourth-generation business now in its 121th year. Earlier this year, Greenberg’s relocated its Sioux City store to a standalone location at The Shoppes At Sunnybrook. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and the wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of customers. Sharing in birthdays, anniversaries and engagements throughout the year as well as the Christmas season is wonderful. The company has seven locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and represents the most desired brands in the industry, such as Hearts on Fire, Gabriel and Love Story.

DONOR COMMENT: "We have supported Mr. Goodfellow for more than 30 years. Our families live and work in this community. It is an honor to carry on the tradition of giving that my grandparents and parents began. All children in Siouxland deserve to feel special. I am happy we support Mr. Goodfellow in this worthy cause," Greenberg said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News