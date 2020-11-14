Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers in the Southern Hills Mall is a fourth-generation business now in its 120th year. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and the wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of customers. Sharing in birthdays, anniversaries and engagements throughout the year as well as the Christmas season is wonderful. The company has eight locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and represents the most desired brands in the industry, such as Hearts on Fire, Gabriel and Love Story.