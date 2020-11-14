 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Greenberg's Jewelers

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellows Greenberg's Jewelers

Greenberg's Jewelers has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. From row from left, Dwight Owen, Amy Greenberg and Jeff Plautz and, back row from left, Brett Ladwig and Bradley Hendrich are shown Nov. 2 at the company's Southern Hills Mall store.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers

DONATION: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Greenberg's Jewelers in the Southern Hills Mall is a fourth-generation business now in its 120th year. Co-president Amy Greenberg said the company and the wonderful team at the store take great pride and joy serving the community by creating memorable moments in the lives of customers. Sharing in birthdays, anniversaries and engagements throughout the year as well as the Christmas season is wonderful. The company has eight locations in Iowa, South Dakota and Nebraska, and represents the most desired brands in the industry, such as Hearts on Fire, Gabriel and Love Story.

DONOR COMMENT: "We have supported Mr. Goodfellow for more than 30 years. Our families live and work in this community. It is an honor to carry on the tradition of giving that my grandparents and parents began. All children in Siouxland deserve to feel special. I am happy we support Mr. Goodfellow in this worthy cause," Greenberg said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News