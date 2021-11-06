Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing

DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Co., LLC has been serving Siouxland for 95 years. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors and gutters.
DONOR COMMENT: "My grandfather and father were volunteers for the Yellow Dog Auction early in the history of the fundraiser," said Charese Yanney, owner and managing partner of the Sioux City-based business. "I'm proud to say I've also been involved with it for many years. The smiles on the faces of children during the holidays really tug at your heart. Having witnessed people go in to get toys for their children, it's a pretty amazing sight. This year it is very important to give because so many families have been negatively affected by the pandemic."
