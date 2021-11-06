Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing

DONOR COMMENT: "My grandfather and father were volunteers for the Yellow Dog Auction early in the history of the fundraiser," said Charese Yanney, owner and managing partner of the Sioux City-based business. "I'm proud to say I've also been involved with it for many years. The smiles on the faces of children during the holidays really tug at your heart. Having witnessed people go in to get toys for their children, it's a pretty amazing sight. This year it is very important to give because so many families have been negatively affected by the pandemic."