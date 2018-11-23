Try 3 months for $3
2018 Goofellows Guarantee Roofing
Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. staff are shown on Nov. 15 at the Sioux City business. From left: Travis Baker, Kasey Hoffman, Kyle Burke, Charese Yanney, Luis Gutierrez, Terry Blom, Matt Flemming and Kathy Theisen. Guarantee has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC has been serving Siouxland since 1926. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors, gutters and decks.

DONOR COMMENT: "My grandfather and father were part of the Yellow Dog Auction from the beginning. I'm proud to say I've also been involved with it for many years. The smiles on the faces of children during the holidays really tug at your heart," said Charese Yanney, owner and managing partner of the Sioux City-based business.

