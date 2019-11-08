Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing
Mr. Goodfellow: Guarantee Roofing

2019 Goodfellows Guarantee Roofing & Siding

Guarantee Roofing & Siding has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Employees, from left, Charese Yanney, Matt Flemming, Kasey Hoffman and Kathy Theisen are shown Oct. 24 at the company's offices in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. LLC has been serving Siouxland since 1926. The company does commercial and residential roofing, as well as siding, insulation and replacement windows, storm windows, entry doors and gutters.

DONOR COMMENT: "My grandfather and father were part of the Yellow Dog Auction from the beginning. I'm proud to say I've also been involved with it for many years. The smiles on the faces of children during the holidays really tug at your heart. Having witnessed people go in to get toys for their children, it's a pretty amazing sight," said Charese Yanney, owner and managing partner of the Sioux City-based business.

