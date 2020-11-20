 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellow Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. A group of employees are shown Oct. 21 at the entertainment complex in downtown Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is an award-winning gaming destination offering more than 630 slot machines and 19 table games. The property’s Hard Rock Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel, a distinction which only five percent of the more than 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve. Complementing the Hotel and Casino are five restaurants and bars including Anthem, Fuel American Grill, and Main + Abbey, the property’s AAA Three Diamond rated restaurant. Throughout the property, guests can experience the legends by viewing the vast Hard Rock memorabilia collection.

DONOR COMMENT: "Giving back to our community has always been a main focus for us. We are happy to be able to provide a donation to the Goodfellow organization this year."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News