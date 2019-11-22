Mr. Goodfellow: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Mr. Goodfellow: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

2019 Goodfellows Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Team members of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are shown in a Nov. 14 photo.

 Courtesy photo

DONOR: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is an award-winning gaming destination offering more than 850 slot machines and 26 table games. The property’s Hard Rock Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel, a distinction which only five percent of the more than 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve. Complementing the Hotel and Casino are six restaurants and bars including the World Tour Buffet, Fuel American Grill, and Main + Abbey, the property’s AAA Three Diamond rated restaurant. Throughout the property, guests can experience the legends by viewing the vast Hard Rock memorabilia collection.

DONOR COMMENT: "Giving back to our community has always been a main focus for us. We are happy to be able to provide a donation to the Goodfellow organization this year."

