Mr. Goodfellow: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

ABOUT THE DONOR: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City is an award-winning gaming destination offering more than 850 slot machines and 26 table games. The property’s Hard Rock Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel, a distinction which only five percent of the more than 28,000 properties approved by AAA achieve. Complementing the Hotel and Casino are six restaurants and bars including the World Tour Buffet, Fuel American Grill, and Main + Abbey, the property’s AAA Three Diamond rated restaurant. Throughout the property, guests can experience the legends by viewing the vast Hard Rock memorabilia collection.