DONOR: Heidman Law Firm
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Heidman Law Firm is recognized throughout the Midwest region as a general practice firm that provides quality legal services. We are a well-established practice in the areas of business, real estate, estate planning and probate, agriculture, family, health care, employment, municipal, personal injury, tribal law, and all forms of litigation. The firm represents individuals and businesses, as well as insurance companies who provide liability, worker's compensation, professional liability, health, and life insurance. The Sioux City office is at 1128 Historic 4th St. The Sheldon office, under the banner of Whorley Heidman Law Firm, is at 934 3rd Ave., Suite 200.
DONOR COMMENT: Community involvement is an important part of the continuing legacy of Heidman Law Firm and can be traced back to our beginnings and is still vital today. Bringing smiles to the children of Siouxland and being able to participate in the Sioux City Journal Mr. Goodfellow charity is an honor and we are excited to partner with them.