Mr. Goodfellow: Heidman Law Firm

DONOR: Heidman Law Firm

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Heidman Law Firm is recognized throughout the Midwest region as a general practice firm that provides quality legal services. Our attorneys have built a longstanding tradition and solid reputation of representing our clients with integrity, knowledge, and professionalism. We successfully serve our clients in the areas of business, real estate, agriculture, wills, trusts and estate planning, family, health care law, workers’ compensation defense, municipal law, employment law, products liability defense and other litigation. The Sioux City office of Heidman Law Firm is located at 1128 Historic 4th Street. The Sheldon office, under the banner of Whorley Heidman Law Firm, is located at the 934 3rd Ave., Suite 200, Sheldon, Iowa.

DONOR COMMENT: "Community involvement is an integral part of the continuing legacy of Heidman Law Firm. It can be traced back to our roots in 1891 and is still vital today. Bringing smiles to the children of Siouxland and being able to participate in the Sioux City Journal Mr. Goodfellow charity is an honor and we are excited to partner with them."

