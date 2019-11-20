Mr. Goodfellow: Hy-Vee

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Hy-Vee stores have teamed up to assist children through the Goodfellow fund. Hy-Vee employs more than 1,300 people in the Sioux City area at its stores on Hamilton Boulevard, at Southern Hills Mall, on Gordon Drive, on Pierce Street and in South Sioux City.

DONOR COMMENT: "Hy-Vee has contributed to the Goodfellow program for many years. Hy-Vee’s community involvement has reached many lives in Siouxland through programs such as our Operation Helpful Smile program, Hy-Vee School Bucks and the church scrip program. Our customers have also earned more than $7 million in fuel saver rewards since December of 2012," said Hy-Vee spokesman Scott Wieck. "We feel the program helps a lot of children, and it is another way Hy-Vee can give back to the community."