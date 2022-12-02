 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: IBEW Local 231

2022 Goodfellows IBEW Local 231

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231 has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Union members are shown at the Local headquarters in Sioux City on Nov. 16.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: IBEW Local 231 represents more than 325 electrical union members.

 

