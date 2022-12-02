Mr. Goodfellow: IBEW Local 231 Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231 has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Union members are shown at the Local headquarters in Sioux City on Nov. 16. Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONOR: International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231AMOUNT: $1,000ABOUT THE DONOR: IBEW Local 231 represents more than 325 electrical union members. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story