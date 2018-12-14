Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows IAFF Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7
IAFF Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7 has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown at Sioux City Fire Station 5 are, from left, Lenny Kraker, Justin Oehm, Justin Johnson, Don Doran and Jesse Pedersen.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: IAFF Local 7 Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 110 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the members of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

DONOR COMMENT: "Local 7 has been a part of this community since 1918 and has consistently supported various charities throughout the years," Local 7 President Lenny Kraker said. "Mr. Goodfellow offers another opportunity for us to impact the lives of those in our community."

