 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mr. Goodfellow: Jensen Dealerships

  • 0
2021 Goodfellows Jensen Dealerships

Jensen Dealerships has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees are shown Nov. 5 at the Jensen Imports location in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Jensen Dealerships 

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.

DONOR COMMENT: "Hey, it's Christmas; gifts and kids, that's what it's about. The giving is the best part of Christmas. The example that was demonstrated some 2,000 years ago never gets old. We are called to help others. There is no greater call," said owner Bob Jensen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News