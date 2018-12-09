Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Jensen Dealerships
Jensen Dealerships has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees are shown Monday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the company's Sioux City, Iowa, new car dealership. Sioux City Journal photo by Tim Hynds

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Jensen Dealerships, in Sioux City and Le Mars, is proud to serve Siouxland with quality Mazda, Subaru, Mazda, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles. Jensen Dealerships also offers an extensive pre-owned inventory. Not only does Jensen's offer quality sales, but the dealerships also have service departments that are second to none.

DONOR COMMENT: "Hey, it's Christmas; gifts and kids, that's what it's about. The giving is the best part of Christmas. The example that was demonstrated some 2,000 years ago never gets old. We are called to help others. There is no greater call," said owner Bob Jensen.

