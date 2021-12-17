 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Kalins Indoor Comfort

2021 Goodfellows Kalins Indoor Comfort

Kalins Indoor Comfort has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Employees, front row from left, Maureen Guthrie, Jeff Oligmueller and Allyson Bennett; and second row from left, Steve Kistner, Steve Walding, Bruce Kalin and Curt Brodsky are shown Nov. 22 at the heating and air conditioning firm's  Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: "Kalins Indoor Comfort has been in business for 100 years and three generations of family ownership, making it one of the region’s oldest heating and air conditioning firms. Kalins has been a Premier Lennox Dealer for over 75 years. Kalins has three locations in Siouxland – Sioux City and Vermillion and Yankton, S.D. Kalins services include; heating, cooling, indoor air quality systems, whole home diagnostic services, fireplaces and Aeroseal duct sealing.

DONOR COMMENT: “Kalins Indoor Comfort is honored to support organizations like Mr. Goodfellow’s. We believe that giving is just not about making a donation, but about making a difference in the communities that we serve. Our hope is that this will help make the holidays a little brighter for Siouxland children.”

