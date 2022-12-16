 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Kalins Indoor Comfort

2022 Goodfellows Kalins Indoor Comfort

Kalins Indoor Comfort has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. T 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: "Kalins Indoor Comfort has been in business for over 100 years and three generations of family ownership, making it one of the region’s oldest heating and air conditioning firms. Kalins has been a Premier Lennox Dealer for over 75 years. Kalins has three locations in Siouxland – Sioux City and Vermillion and Yankton, S.D. Kalins services include; heating, cooling, indoor air quality systems, whole home diagnostic services, fireplaces and Aeroseal duct sealing.

 

