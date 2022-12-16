Mr. Goodfellow: Kalins Indoor Comfort

ABOUT THE DONOR: "Kalins Indoor Comfort has been in business for over 100 years and three generations of family ownership, making it one of the region’s oldest heating and air conditioning firms. Kalins has been a Premier Lennox Dealer for over 75 years. Kalins has three locations in Siouxland – Sioux City and Vermillion and Yankton, S.D. Kalins services include; heating, cooling, indoor air quality systems, whole home diagnostic services, fireplaces and Aeroseal duct sealing.