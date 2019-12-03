Mr. Goodfellow: Kalins Indoor Comfort
Kalins Indoor Comfort has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows charity. Management team members, front row from left, Maureen Guthrie, Allyson Bennett and Curt Brodsky, and second row from left, Steve Kistner, third generation owner Bruce Kalin and Steve Walding are shown Nov. 20 at the company's showroom in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort 

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort has been in business for 98 years and three generations of family ownership. Kalins has been a Premier Lennox Dealer for over 70 years. Kalins has three locations in Siouxland -- Sioux City, Iowa, and Vermillion and Yankton, South Dakota. Kalins services include heating, cooling, indoor air quality systems, whole home diagnostic services, retail fireplaces and aeroseal duct sealing. We look forward to celebrating our 100th year in 2021!

DONOR COMMENT: "Kalins Indoor Comfort takes great pride in supporting organizations like Mr. Goodfellow’s that help make the holidays a little brighter for Siouxland children. Our commitment is to give back to those communities that we live and work in. We are humbled and happy to help such a giving organization."

