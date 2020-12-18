Mr. Goodfellow: Kalins Indoor Comfort

DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Kalins Indoor Comfort has been in business for almost 100 years and three generations of family ownership making it one of the region’s oldest heating and air conditioning firms. Kalins has been a Premier Lennox Dealer for over 75 years. Kalins has three locations in Siouxland – Sioux City, and Vermillion and Yankton, SD. Kalins services include; heating, cooling, indoor air quality systems, whole home diagnostic services, fireplaces and Aeroseal duct sealing. We look forward to celebrating 100 years of business in 2021!"

DONOR COMMENT: "Kalins Indoor Comfort is honored to support organizations like Mr. Goodfellow's. We believe that giving is just not about making a donation, but about making a difference in the communities that we serve. Our hope is that this will help make the holidays a little brighter for Siouxland children."

