Mr. Goodfellow: Knife River

DONOR: Knife River Midwest LLC
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Knife River Midwest is an asphalt and concrete paving contractor working in the tri-state area that employs 125-plus team members, many of whom reside in Siouxland.
DONOR COMMENT: "Knife River Midwest is pleased to continue its tradition of supporting the Goodfellows Charity in order to help make Christmas a magical time for the children of Siouxland."
