Mr. Goodfellow: Knife River
Mr. Goodfellow: Knife River

2020 Goodfellow Knife River

Knife River has donated to The Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees are shown Nov. 17 at the Sioux City offices of the construction company.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Knife River Midwest LLC

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Knife River Midwest is an asphalt and concrete paving contractor working in the tri-state area that employs 125-plus team members, many of whom reside in Siouxland.

DONOR COMMENT: "Knife River Midwest is pleased to continue its tradition of supporting the Goodfellows Charity in order to help make Christmas a magical time for the children of Siouxland."

