Mr. Goodfellow: Knife River

2019 Goodfellows Knife River

Knife River has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Staff members are shown Nov. 5 at the contractor's Sioux City offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Knife River Midwest LLC

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Knife River Midwest is an asphalt and concrete paving contractor working in the tri-state area that employs 180-plus team members, many of whom reside in Siouxland.

DONOR COMMENT: "Knife River Midwest is pleased to continue its tradition of supporting the Goodfellows Charity in order to help make Christmas a magical time for the children of Siouxland."

