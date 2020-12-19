 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. Goodfellow: Knoepfler Chevrolet
View Comments

Mr. Goodfellow: Knoepfler Chevrolet

{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Goodfellow Knoepfler Chevrolet

Knoepfler Chevrolet has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees at the Sioux City dealership are shown Oct. 28.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR:  Knoepfler Chevrolet is a family-owned dealership that has been around for nearly a century. Located in the heart of Downtown Sioux City, this one-stop-shop sells, finances, services, repairs, details and supplies parts for new, pre-owned and commercial vehicles.

DONOR COMMENT: "It all boils down to showing up for others,” says co-owner Joe Knoepfler. “Whether it’s connecting people year-round with the means to show up for those who count on them, like in the form of reliable transportation, or it’s us finding philanthropic ways to give back to the community – it’s so important to be there for others. In this case, Mr. Goodfellow Charities has been making the holidays merrier for Siouxland children for as long as we can remember, and we are honored and humbled to be a part of it."

 

Copyright 2018 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News