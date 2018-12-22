DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet Co., of Sioux City, offers a full line of Chevrolet vehicles, sales and service. The dealership, 100 Jackson St., has been in business since the early 1920s. The Knoepfler Chevrolet companies employ more than 90 people.
DONOR COMMENT: "Our company has a long history of philanthropy because we feel very blessed," said Charlie Knoepfler. "This is our way of saying thank you to our customers and employees while making the holidays merrier for the community's children."