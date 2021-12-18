Mr. Goodfellow: Knoepfler Chevrolet

ABOUT THE DONOR: Knoepfler Chevrolet is a family-owned dealership that has been around for nearly a century. Located in the heart of Downtown Sioux City, this one-stop-shop sells, finances, services, repairs, details and supplies parts for new, pre-owned and commercial vehicles.

DONOR COMMENT: "It all boils down to showing up for others,” says co-owner Joe Knoepfler. “Whether it’s connecting people year-round with the means to show up for those who count on them, like in the form of reliable transportation, or it’s us finding philanthropic ways to give back to the community – it’s so important to be there for others. In this case, Mr. Goodfellow Charities has been making the holidays merrier for Siouxland children for as long as we can remember, and we are honored and humbled to be a part of it."