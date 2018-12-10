Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows Kruse Financial Group
Kruse Financial Group staff are shown at the firm's office in Dakota Dunes. From left: Margaret Wood, Joe Kruse, Tyler Kruse, Jason Rasmussen and Kristin Bestwick. Kruse Financial Group has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Kruse Financial Group

AMOUNT: $1,500

ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.

DONOR COMMENT: "For many years, Mr. Goodfellow Charities has cultivated positive change in our community. We're thrilled to again partner alongside them and contribute to this worthy cause," Joe Kruse said.

Health and Lifestyles reporter

