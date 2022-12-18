Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial

DONOR: Kruse Financial Group
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.