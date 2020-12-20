 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial
Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial

2020 Goodfellow Kruse Financial Group

Kruse Financial Group has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellow charity. Employees of the firm, from left, Margaret Wood, Joe Kruse, Tyler Kruse, Mat Yellott and Kristin Beswick are shown Nov. 30 at the firm's Dakota Dunes offices.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Kruse Financial Group

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.

DONOR COMMENT: "For many years, Mr. Goodfellow Charities has cultivated positive change in our community. We're thrilled to again partner alongside them and contribute to this worthy cause," Joe Kruse said.

