Mr. Goodfellow

Mr. Goodfellow: L&L Builders

L&L Builders has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Shown Oct. 26 at the general contractor's Sioux City offices are, seated from left, TJ Wilcke, Ron Clause, Jim Mauer and John Lee. Standing, from left, Joel Jarman, Kate Dunning, Channa Pierce, Todd Benson, Dana Rand and Chris Stamm.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: L&L Builders Co.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. is a Sioux City-based construction firm celebrating 60 years doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. L&L has decades of experience building lasting relationships with many industry professionals such as architects and subcontractors, and maintains a substantial number of construction professionals, allowing the company to better control both the quality and timeliness of turn-key projects, from design to completion.

DONOR COMMENT: "L&L Builders feels happy and blessed that we can help the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow's Charities bring beautiful smiles of joy and happiness to children's faces this coming Christmas season."

