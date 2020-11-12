Mr. Goodfellow: L&L Builders

DONOR: L&L Builders Co.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. is a Sioux City-based construction firm celebrating 60 years doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. L&L has decades of experience building lasting relationships with many industry professionals such as architects and subcontractors, and maintains a substantial number of construction professionals, allowing the company to better control both the quality and timeliness of turn-key projects, from design to completion.
DONOR COMMENT: "L&L Builders feels happy and blessed that we can help the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow's Charities bring beautiful smiles of joy and happiness to children's faces this coming Christmas season."
