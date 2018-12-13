Try 1 month for 99¢
2018 Goodfellows L&L Builders
L&L Builders staff are shown Nov. 28 at the company's Sioux City offices. Front from left: Dennis Johannsen, Evan Palsma, John Lee, Joan Vraspir and Ron Clause. Back, from left: Jim Mauer, Dana Rand, Todd Benson, John McGuire, Curtis Boschult, Channa Pierce, Kate Dunning and Joel Jarman. L&L Builders has donated to the Journal's Goodfellows charity.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: L&L Builders Co.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. is a Sioux City-based general construction firm doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. It has been in the contracting business for more than 55 years. As a traditional general contractor, L&L Builders Company does much of its clients' work with its own team members, allowing for better quality control and timeliness of the construction.

DONOR COMMENT: "As a firm which has been around many year, we feel privileged that we can continue our tradition of helping those less fortunate during this blessed season," said L&L Builders' Joel Jarman.

