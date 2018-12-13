DONOR: L&L Builders Co.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. is a Sioux City-based general construction firm doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. It has been in the contracting business for more than 55 years. As a traditional general contractor, L&L Builders Company does much of its clients' work with its own team members, allowing for better quality control and timeliness of the construction.
DONOR COMMENT: "As a firm which has been around many year, we feel privileged that we can continue our tradition of helping those less fortunate during this blessed season," said L&L Builders' Joel Jarman.