Mr. Goodfellow: L&L Builders

DONOR: L&L Builders Co.
AMOUNT: $1,000
ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. has been a Sioux City-based construction firm since 1960, doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. As a traditional general contractor, we maintain a substantial number of construction professionals allowing us to better control both the quality and timeliness of our client's building project.
DONOR COMMENT: L&L Builders feels fortunate that we can help the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow's Charities bring immeasurable smiles of joy and happiness to children's faces this coming Christmas season.
