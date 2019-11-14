Mr. Goodfellow: L&L Builders
Mr. Goodfellow

Mr. Goodfellow: L&L Builders

2019 Goodfellows L&L Builders

L&L Builders Co. has donated to The Journal's Goodfellows Charity. Employees are shown Oct. 31 at the contractor's Sioux City headquarters.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: L&L Builders Co.

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT: L&L Builders Co. has been a Sioux City-based construction firm since 1960, doing business in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. As a traditional general contractor, we maintain a substantial number of construction professionals allowing us to better control both the quality and timeliness of our client's building project.

DONOR COMMENT: L&L Builders feels fortunate that we can help the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow's Charities bring immeasurable smiles of joy and happiness to children's faces this coming Christmas season.

