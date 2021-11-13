 Skip to main content
Mr. Goodfellow: Marx Trailer Sales

2021 Goodfellows Marx Trailer Sales

Marx Trailer Sales has donated to the Sioux City Journal's Goodfellows charity. Dave and Robin Marx and the staff at the Sioux City business are shown Wednesday.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DONOR: Marx Trailer Sales

AMOUNT: $1,000

ABOUT THE DONOR: Marx Trailer was established in 1965 as a Sioux City based semi-trailer dealership. The business services all types of trailers with a heavy duty repair shop and parts department, and offers sales of new and used cargo trailers, commercial truck equipment, trailer rental and storage containers.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support Goodfellow Charities and the Yellow Dog auction” Dave Marx said. "I know the good things they do mean a lot to the community and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

