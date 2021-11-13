Mr. Goodfellow: Marx Trailer Sales

ABOUT THE DONOR: Marx Trailer was established in 1965 as a Sioux City based semi-trailer dealership. The business services all types of trailers with a heavy duty repair shop and parts department, and offers sales of new and used cargo trailers, commercial truck equipment, trailer rental and storage containers.

DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support Goodfellow Charities and the Yellow Dog auction” Dave Marx said. "I know the good things they do mean a lot to the community and we are thrilled to be a part of it."