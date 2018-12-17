DONOR: Mercy Medical Center
DONATION: $1,000
ABOUT THE DONOR: Mercy provides an entire continuum of preventive, primary, acute and tertiary healthcare services and is the area's only Level Two Trauma Center. Mercy Medical Services, a partner to the medical center, operates 18 family practice and 7 specialty clinics in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Additionally, Mercy is a partner with Dunes Surgical Hospital, a multi-specialty surgical hospital, in Dakota Dunes. Mercy owns Baum Harmon Mercy Hospital in Primghar, Iowa and Oakland Mercy Hospital in Oakland, Nebraska.
DONOR COMMENT: "As a mission-driven health care organization, Mercy Medical Center has a commitment to help those who need our assistance. We proudly support the Goodfellow campaign and all that they do to help Siouxland children in need. On behalf of all our Mercy colleagues, have a blessed holiday season and thank you for trusting us with your healthcare needs during the past year and into the future," said Beth Hughes, Mercy's President.