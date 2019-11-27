Mr. Goodfellow: MercyOne Siouxland

ABOUT THE DONOR : MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center provides an entire continuum of preventive, primary, acute and tertiary healthcare services and is the area's only Level Two Trauma Center. MercyOne Siouxland operates 18 family practice and 7 specialty clinics in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Additionally, MercyOne is a partner with Dunes Surgical Hospital, a multi-specialty surgical hospital, in Dakota Dunes. MercyOne owns hospitals in Primghar, Iowa, and Oakland, Nebraska, and manages medical centers in Pender, Nebraska, and Hawarden, Iowa.

DONOR COMMENT: "As a mission-driven health care organization, MercyOne Siouxland has a commitment to help those who need our assistance. We proudly support the Goodfellow campaign and all that they do to help Siouxland children in need. On behalf of all our colleagues, have a blessed holiday season and thank you for trusting us with your health care needs during the past year and into the future," said Beth Hughes, president, MercyOne Western Iowa region.