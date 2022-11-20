Mr. Goodfellow: Meyer Brothers

ABOUT THE DONOR: Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes have served the Siouxland community for over 60 years. Meyer Brothers operates five locations in Sioux City, South Sioux City and Ponca, Nebraska, offering caring and compassionate service to families in their time of need. Families can choose funeral services, memorial and cremation services, pre-planned services, cemetery markers, monuments and aftercare. Both the Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel and the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel offer luncheon areas that accommodate up to 100 guests.